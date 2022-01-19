SMG Industries (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.32

SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.33. SMG Industries shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24.

SMG Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMGI)

SMG Industries, Inc is an oilfield service company, provides detergents, surfactants, and degreasers for the drilling rig operators, exploration and production companies, and distribution and supply companies in the United States. The company offers degreaser under the Miracle Blue name; aluminum brightener and descaler under the Luma Brite name; and emulsifier under the Wicked Green name that are used in oil remediation jobs.

