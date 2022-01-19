Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $57.30

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.30 and traded as high as $64.62. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $64.51, with a volume of 32,400,471 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.42.

Get Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 24,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.