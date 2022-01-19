Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.44

Shares of Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.65 ($0.02). Metals Exploration shares last traded at GBX 1.63 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,670,347 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,360.02, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of £31.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50.

Metals Exploration Company Profile (LON:MTL)

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explores for, and develop mining properties in the Western Pacific Rim region. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold-molybdenum project located north of the Philippines. Metals Exploration plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.