Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 153 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $50,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $123.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.07. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $81.27 and a 52 week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.61.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

