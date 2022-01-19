Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 1,779 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200,107 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $58,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 41.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 198.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 35.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.178 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.54%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

