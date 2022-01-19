Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 68.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,214 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,116,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $160,380,000 after buying an additional 38,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,775,000 after buying an additional 27,792 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 446.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 560,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,458,000 after buying an additional 457,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $120.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.27 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The company had revenue of $716.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

