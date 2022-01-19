Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 397 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.00. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $42.68 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KSS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.54.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

