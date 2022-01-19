International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Lowered to GBX 200

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 215 ($2.93) to GBX 200 ($2.73) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($3.00) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.32) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.46) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 220 ($3.00) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 207.73 ($2.83).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 163.72 ($2.23) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £8.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 148.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 161.39. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of GBX 106.15 ($1.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 222.10 ($3.03). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.