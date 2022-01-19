Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,750 ($37.52) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,550 ($34.79) to GBX 2,600 ($35.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Oxford Instruments stock opened at GBX 2,305 ($31.45) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Oxford Instruments has a one year low of GBX 1,700 ($23.20) and a one year high of GBX 2,830 ($38.61). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,420.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,424.64.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

