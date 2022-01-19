Scancell (LON:SCLP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.43

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.43 ($0.28) and traded as high as GBX 21.40 ($0.29). Scancell shares last traded at GBX 20.75 ($0.28), with a volume of 550,820 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 20.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 21.10. The company has a market capitalization of £171.20 million and a P/E ratio of -9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.32, a quick ratio of 19.15 and a current ratio of 19.46.

In related news, insider Martin Diggle acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £38,000 ($51,848.82).

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel vaccines for the treatment of various cancers. The company's product candidates include SCIB1, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; SCIB2 that is in phase I/II combination trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and Modi-1, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of head and neck, triple negative breast, ovarian, and renal cancers.

