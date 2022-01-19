Zacks: Brokerages Expect ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). ALX Oncology posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALXO shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $89.04. The company has a market capitalization of $679.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 3.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.32.

In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 14,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $547,284.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason Lettmann sold 325,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $8,902,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 534,288 shares of company stock valued at $15,434,892. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 33.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,867,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,627,000 after buying an additional 970,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 14.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,738,000 after buying an additional 192,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,366,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,950,000 after buying an additional 114,456 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,263,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,114,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,681,000 after buying an additional 127,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

