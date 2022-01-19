Micro Imaging Technology (OTCMKTS:MMTC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.20

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMTC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.20. Micro Imaging Technology shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35.

Micro Imaging Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMTC)

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc is a development stage company that develops breakthrough, laser-based and microbial identification technology. It Its MIT 1000 is a laser-based, rapid microbial identification system capable of identifying pathogenic bacteria. The company was founded by Harry M. O’Hare in 1972 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Imaging Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Imaging Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.