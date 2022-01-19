Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $54,000 Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 87.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,641,000 after buying an additional 515,989 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 32.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 939,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,739,000 after acquiring an additional 230,096 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,359,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,160,000 after acquiring an additional 185,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,770,000 after purchasing an additional 143,892 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $837,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $3,930,003.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,757 shares of company stock valued at $86,346,889 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.60.

NXST stock opened at $165.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.15 and a fifty-two week high of $171.61.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.46%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.