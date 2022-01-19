CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,369 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in GoodRx by 8.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in GoodRx by 1,828.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter worth about $870,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 41.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 25.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

GDRX stock opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.48, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of -0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.40. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.08 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $934,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 64,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $2,261,696.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,376,959 shares of company stock valued at $52,898,121. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

