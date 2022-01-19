CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 3,099 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Genpact were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 16.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 255,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 36,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,545,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,077,000 after purchasing an additional 909,038 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 1.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 619,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 987.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 5.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

G has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Genpact stock opened at $51.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average is $50.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $54.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

