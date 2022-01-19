Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 693 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth $550,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 265.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after buying an additional 55,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENSG. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $77.39 on Wednesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.40 and a 200-day moving average of $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.51%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $33,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,758 shares of company stock valued at $552,658 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

