State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,809,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,659,000 after buying an additional 753,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,282,000 after buying an additional 104,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,135,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,275,000 after buying an additional 651,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,065,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,740,000 after buying an additional 11,342 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,130.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,139,000 after buying an additional 689,001 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.24.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. The business had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

