Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $3.09 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 71.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,390 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in AMETEK by 36.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,926 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 34.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,292,000 after buying an additional 654,530 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 10.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,417,000 after buying an additional 486,751 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 162.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,966,000 after buying an additional 453,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 25.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,751,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,242,000 after buying an additional 354,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of AME opened at $139.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.35. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.96 and a twelve month high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.05%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,148,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.