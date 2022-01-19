Short Interest in Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Drops By 37.3%

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the December 15th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 392.0 days.

Shares of ZLDPF stock opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $825.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.68. Zealand Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $37.80.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 371.30% and a negative return on equity of 83.54%. The company had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

