True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Short Interest Down 26.9% in December

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,700 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the December 15th total of 244,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 105.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TUERF shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

TUERF stock opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $8.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87.

True North Commercial REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition of commercial office properties. It seeks to identify potential acquisitions using investment criteria that focuses on the security of cash flow, capital appreciation, value enhancement. The company was founded by Daniel Drimmer on December 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

