Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 28 ($0.38) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.35% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.37) target price on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Wednesday.

PAF opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.25) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.80. Pan African Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.84 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 25.30 ($0.35). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.03. The stock has a market cap of £356.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

