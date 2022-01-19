Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) Short Interest Up 20.4% in December

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the December 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
WINR stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.05.
About Simplicity Esports and Gaming
