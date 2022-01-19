Diploma’s (DPLM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Diploma (LON:DPLM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on Diploma from GBX 3,040 ($41.48) to GBX 3,290 ($44.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,192.50 ($43.56).

Shares of DPLM stock opened at GBX 2,866 ($39.10) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,237.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04. The company has a market capitalization of £3.57 billion and a PE ratio of 51.27. Diploma has a 52 week low of GBX 2,162 ($29.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,504 ($47.81).

In other news, insider Barbara Gibbes purchased 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,256 ($44.43) per share, with a total value of £111,778.48 ($152,515.32). Also, insider Johnny Thomson sold 57,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,204 ($43.72), for a total value of £1,849,252.68 ($2,523,199.18).

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

