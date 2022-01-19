JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Britvic (LON:BVIC)

Britvic (LON:BVIC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

BVIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.33) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Britvic in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 980 ($13.37) price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Britvic from GBX 940 ($12.83) to GBX 945 ($12.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Britvic to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,060 ($14.46) to GBX 870 ($11.87) in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 998.13 ($13.62).

Shares of Britvic stock opened at GBX 921.50 ($12.57) on Wednesday. Britvic has a one year low of GBX 726 ($9.91) and a one year high of GBX 1,018 ($13.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 912.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 934.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

In other news, insider Simon Litherland sold 28,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($12.27), for a total value of £252,169.50 ($344,070.81). Insiders bought a total of 45 shares of company stock worth $40,785 in the last 90 days.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

