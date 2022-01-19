NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.6% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

HOG opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.71.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

