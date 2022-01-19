NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires Shares of 11,100 Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

NYSE OSK opened at $124.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.72. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $88.31 and a one year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 21.70%.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.81.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.