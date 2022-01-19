NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 62.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,062,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,776,000 after acquiring an additional 792,936 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 103.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,477,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 16.1% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 11.9% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 144,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,072,000 after purchasing an additional 15,401 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp stock opened at $142.58 on Wednesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $88.67 and a one year high of $169.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.51. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.94). Credicorp had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $680.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

