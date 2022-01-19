Barclays PLC Has $13.92 Million Stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,734 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.33% of Mimecast worth $13,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,590 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,531,000 after purchasing an additional 267,353 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,848,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,075,000 after purchasing an additional 973,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,416,000 after purchasing an additional 565,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.68 and a 200-day moving average of $69.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $38.84 and a twelve month high of $85.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $147.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MIME shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.75.

In related news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 7,812 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $586,681.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $592,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,312 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,806. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

