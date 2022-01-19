Brokerages Anticipate Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Ingevity reported earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingevity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $72.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $63.43 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 46.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 113.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 11.5% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

