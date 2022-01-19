Zacks: Analysts Expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). indie Semiconductor reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INDI shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of INDI opened at $8.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43. indie Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of -0.04.

In related news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 300,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $3,282,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ichiro Aoki sold 291,920 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $3,570,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,184,743 shares of company stock valued at $25,931,177 in the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 470.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

