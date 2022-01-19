AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Holdings Trimmed by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AN. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $321,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 153,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.57, for a total transaction of $20,064,300.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 344,540 shares of company stock worth $45,131,201. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AN stock opened at $109.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.64 and a 1 year high of $133.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.36.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

