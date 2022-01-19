UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482,010 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.0% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.05% of UnitedHealth Group worth $188,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,479 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $103,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $460.99 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $470.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.51. The company has a market capitalization of $434.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.30.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

