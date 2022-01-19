Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,339,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.27% of BrightView worth $19,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightView during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 49,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 348,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,824 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 63,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BrightView alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly acquired 6,000 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $86,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BrightView stock opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.43. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). BrightView had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $673.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. BrightView’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BV. William Blair cut shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightView presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

BrightView Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.