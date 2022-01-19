Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes $22 Million Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 205,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,001,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.42% of Twist Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,300 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $428,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 5,994 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $453,266.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,537 shares of company stock worth $15,066,418. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWST opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $55.55 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.29.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The company had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

