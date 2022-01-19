BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,222,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 537,407 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.95% of Douglas Emmett worth $607,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 5.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 606,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,156,000 after purchasing an additional 32,007 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.8% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 387,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 8.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DEI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

NYSE DEI opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 99.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 320.01%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

