Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $27.03 Million in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 179,010 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,028,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.07% of Xilinx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,683,477,000 after buying an additional 1,877,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,048 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $634,867,000 after buying an additional 77,718 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,133,240 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $597,832,000 after buying an additional 256,533 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $579,481,000 after buying an additional 2,507,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,823,246 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $408,354,000 after buying an additional 382,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.70.

Xilinx stock opened at $187.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.09. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $239.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

