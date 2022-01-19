Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 65,140 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,140 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.42% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $24,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,883,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,569,000 after acquiring an additional 50,342 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 864,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,199,000 after acquiring an additional 72,692 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 797,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 7.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 472,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,307,000 after acquiring an additional 34,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 13.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 355,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,839,000 after acquiring an additional 42,449 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $103.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.15. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $84.78 and a 12-month high of $141.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.96 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This is a boost from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -320.00%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $76,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,950 shares of company stock worth $409,127 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KALU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.