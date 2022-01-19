Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $108,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 59,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,780,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $94.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.88. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $94.21 and a 12 month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

