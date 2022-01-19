Wealth Architects LLC Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wealth Architects LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,412 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.7% of Wealth Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 4.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMC Financial Group increased its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the third quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 7,370 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $302.65 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $212.63 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $329.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.06.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

