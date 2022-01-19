Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,297 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $55,700,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $45,554,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,458,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 532.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,264,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,203,000 after buying an additional 1,064,041 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BHC opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.64. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. On average, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven D. Miller acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BHC shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

