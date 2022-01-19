Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 5,336 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.05.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell purchased 2,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $162,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DT opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 181.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.83. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.82 and a 12-month high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

