Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 10,839 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.3% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 7.1% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HWM opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.68. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 1.85.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HWM. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

