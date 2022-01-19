Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.05% of Sleep Number worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $69.80 on Wednesday. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $69.65 and a twelve month high of $151.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,453,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.