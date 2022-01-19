CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,739 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.11% of CryoLife worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CryoLife by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in CryoLife by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 104,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CryoLife by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CryoLife by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CryoLife by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other CryoLife news, CAO Amy Horton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $46,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony B. Semedo bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $260,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CryoLife from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

CRY opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.81. The stock has a market cap of $716.59 million, a P/E ratio of 607.54 and a beta of 1.53. CryoLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $32.34.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $72.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.90 million. CryoLife had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 4.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

