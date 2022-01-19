Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $806,000 in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNOG. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,177,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 230.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,213,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,003,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,569,000 after acquiring an additional 510,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 2,379.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 480,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 307,409 shares in the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Golden Nugget Online Gaming alerts:

Shares of GNOG stock opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.95. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $23.24.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). Golden Nugget Online Gaming had a net margin of 64.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $35.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.