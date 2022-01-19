Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $924,000 in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.08% of LeMaitre Vascular as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 392.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $977.91 million, a PE ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.31. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.73.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $1,029,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

