25,400 Shares in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of Avid Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avid Technology by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,326,000 after purchasing an additional 125,437 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the second quarter valued at about $51,187,000. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the second quarter valued at about $49,878,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 13.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 654,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,642,000 after acquiring an additional 77,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 12.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after acquiring an additional 46,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $85,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $168,807.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,169 shares of company stock valued at $570,723. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVID opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.98. Avid Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $101.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVID. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

