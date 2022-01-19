Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 972,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39,999 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.88% of Silgan worth $37,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average is $41.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

