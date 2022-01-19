Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 25,754 Shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,679,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,754 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Altimeter Growth were worth $28,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGCUU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Altimeter Growth by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 416,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $1,163,000.

Shares of AGCUU opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $18.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $11.91.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

