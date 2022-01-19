Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 60.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,504 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $33,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.8% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.4% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HCA opened at $248.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.18 and a 200 day moving average of $245.68. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.43 and a twelve month high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.53.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

